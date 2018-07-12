Former pharmacy technician indicted in hospital drug theft

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former pharmacy technician at a Springfield hospital stole morphine and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl and then replaced the drugs with saline solution.

The U.S. attorney's office says 36-year-old Marc Musil was indicted Tuesday on two counts of tampering with a consumer product. The indictment alleges that Musil was working for Mercy Medical Center in Springfield last summer when he removed the fentanyl and morphine from syringes.