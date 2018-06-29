Former police chief-mother indicted

By: The Associated Press

Carol Dotson is accused of wire fraud and writing checks to herself worth $20,000.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The mother of a former St. Louis police chief is accused in a federal indictment of embezzling millions of dollars from a Missouri real estate company.

A grand jury has indicted Carol Dotson with one count of wire fraud that alleges she bilked an Olivette real estate business between July 2003 and February of this year while she worked there since 1990.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports she's also accused of writing checks to herself totaling $20,000, embezzling $2 million and falsifying financial reports.

Dotson's son, former St. Louis police chief Sam Dotson, says he's been estranged from his mother for years, and that he's sad and mad about the allegations.

Online court records don't show whether Carol Dotson has an attorney.