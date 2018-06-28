Former police officer pleads guilty to attempted stealing

By: The Associated Press

SAVANNAH (AP) - A former police officer in a small northwest Missouri town admits that he took money several times from an evidence room.

Country Club Village officer Dustin Kirschner pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony attempted stealing. He was sentenced to three years' probation.

His attorney said Kirschner paid restitution of about $4,100 shortly after the investigation began.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Kirschner took money from the department's evidence room between 12 and 25 times from July 2007 to February 2013.