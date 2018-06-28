Former postmaster sentenced for plotting robbery

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A former southwest Missouri postmaster has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison for plotting to rob a convenience store.

Michael Joe Stubblefield of Cassville pleaded guilty in December to participating in a conspiracy to rob a convenience store in Eagle Rock, where he was postmaster.

Prosecutors say Stubblefield met with confidential informants several times in March 2012 to coordinate a staged robbery at the store, where one of the informants worked.

The plan included using the employee's access information to gain entry after the store was closed, but that changed after the employee was fired.

Also, co-conspirators were to drop cash and other items related to the robbery in a drop box outside the Eagle Rock Post Office that only Stubblefield could open.