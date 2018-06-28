Former Potosi Officers Sue City

By: The Associated Press

POTOSI, Mo. (AP) - A lawsuit by three former police officers in the eastern Missouri town of Potosi claims violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills reports that the lawsuit filed Monday accuses the city of violations ranging from failure to compensate for overtime to wrongful termination and retaliation.

Potosi officials did not respond to interview requests.

The lawsuit alleges the city paid officers regular-pay rate for overtime, rather than time-and-a-half. It also claims officers were required to attend training and meetings but were not adequately paid for their time.

The former officers say that after they complained, the city retaliated by suspending and firing them.

Potosi is a town of 2,700 residents, about 70 miles southwest of St. Louis.