Former POWs Honored at Truman VA Hospital

COLUMBIA - The 33rd annual National POW/MIA Recognition Day was observed at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital on Friday. More than 40 people gathered in Columbia to honor Mid-Missouri POWs, and those who are still listed as missing.

According the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, of the 142,000 POWs, only one-fifth are still alive. Five of those men were present at Friday's ceremony. VFW Post 280 kicked off the program with a presentation of colors. A list of those still missing in action was read, followed by a few words by Missouri Veterans Commission Director, Larry Kay.

Kay said the day of recognition is very important to him. "This is really a great opportunity to acknowledge personal sacrifice and hear the stories of these brace men," he said.

Ninety percent of all POWs are from World War II.