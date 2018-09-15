Former President Bush Moved Out Of Intensive Care

HOUSTON (AP) - A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush's condition continues to improve and that he was moved Saturday out of intensive care and into a regular hospital room.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Saturday that the Bushes thank everyone for their prayers and good wishes.

Bush was hospitalized Nov. 23 for treatment of a bronchitis-related cough. He was moved to intensive care at Houston's Methodist Hospital on Dec. 23 after he developed a fever.

Bush, the 41st president, is the country's oldest living former president by a few months.