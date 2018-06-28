Former Professor Accused of Sexual Abuse

ROLLA (AP) - The former head of the University of Missouri-Rolla's chemistry program is accused of sexually abusing his children up to 40 years ago. Phelps County prosecutors have charged 69-year-old Manuel Oliver Manuel Senior with two counts of rape, four counts of sodomy and one count of attempted sodomy. Prosecuting Attorney Kenneth Clayton says all of the charges are tied to incidents Manuel allegedly carried out in 1967 and in the 1970s and 1980s against two sons and two daughters. He says the victims only recently came forward with the allegations, saying the attacks occurred when they were between the ages of 7 and 13 years. Manuel joined the university's faculty in 1964 and served as chemistry department chairman from 1982 to 1996. He retired in 2000 and served as professor emeritus.