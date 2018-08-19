Former professor wins legal victory in drug case

MARYVILLE (AP) - A former Northwest Missouri State University professor who came to the attention of law enforcement authorities after a Facebook posting has won victory on court.

Matthew Rouch was arrested nearly a year ago on charges of cultivating marijuana at his home. Authorities went to his home after seeing a Facebook post by Rouch that officials believed was threatening, but that Rouch insisted was a joke.

The Maryville Daily Forum reported Wednesday that Nodaway County Judge Roger Prokes earlier this month ruled the search warrant officers used to enter Rouch's home was invalid, and all evidence collected in the search would be inadmissible in court.

No charges were ever filed in relation to the Facebook posting.

Rouch later resigned his position to the university's communications faculty.