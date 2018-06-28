Former QuickTrip Manager Claims Biased Firing

Donny Attaway worked for the convenience store chain for 12 years before his firing in February of 2005 from a store he managed in Independence. Attaway believes the Bible prohibits fingerprinting, and said QuikTrip violated his civil rights by refusing to accommodate his beliefs. He filed suit Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City. QuikTrip requires employees to use fingerprints to clock in and out of work. Those who can't be fingerprinted for some reason can sign in using their Social Security numbers. That's what Attaway did for two months, and he wanted to continue to do so. But QuikTrip refused to allow it.