Former Rams Quarterback's Wife Launches Coat Drive

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kurt Warner has been gone from St. Louis for quite a while, but the former Rams quarterback's wife is back in the Gateway City to start a coat drive for the needy.

Brenda Warner was launching the 13th annual Warners' Warm-up, a two-week coat drive, on Tuesday. People are encouraged to donate new and gently-used winter coats at more than 700 drop-off locations.

Kurt Warner led the Rams to the only two Super Bowl appearances by St. Louis teams - a win over Tennessee in 2000 and a loss to New England in 2002.