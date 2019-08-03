Former Rock Bridge standout commits to Kansas

COLUMBIA - Former Rock Bridge basketball player Dajuan Harris has committed to Kansas.

Harris announced his decision via Twitter Tuesday night.

Harris was part of a trio of Rock Bridge seniors, including Isiaih Mosley and Jamonta Black, who committed to play at Missouri State. The big three led the Bruins to a state championship in their senior season, defeating CBC out of St. Louis.

He picked up an offer from Kansas after joining MOKAN Elite of the EYBL to play summer ball. Harris and his team won the EYBL title Sunday afternoon.