Former Rock Bridge standout commits to Kansas
COLUMBIA - Former Rock Bridge basketball player Dajuan Harris has committed to Kansas.
Harris announced his decision via Twitter Tuesday night.
Harris was part of a trio of Rock Bridge seniors, including Isiaih Mosley and Jamonta Black, who committed to play at Missouri State. The big three led the Bruins to a state championship in their senior season, defeating CBC out of St. Louis.
He picked up an offer from Kansas after joining MOKAN Elite of the EYBL to play summer ball. Harris and his team won the EYBL title Sunday afternoon.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple units responded to the scene of a fiery crash Friday night near Holts Summit. Missouri... More >>
in
The University of Missouri Health Care announced Friday it recently identified and addressed a security incident involving patient information. Jesslyn... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said Friday it will investigate if department policy was followed after a missing person's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri supporters held a statewide protest and voter registration, including a... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff says he's "upset" with State Auditor Nicole Galloway's report on sex offender registration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team began making themselves at home in the brand-new south end zone on Wednesday evening.... More >>
in
FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend. But... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night. Moberly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more than they bargained for after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. ... More >>
in
VIENNA - Maries County deputies have arrested a woman who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier Thursday afternoon.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an Amber Alert for a boy from Maries County after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new report from a Missouri task force suggests that every school in the state should have an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This month, a mid-Missouri woman can celebrate two years with a new heart, but many other Missourians are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank if Northeast Missouri and Missouri Employers Mutual have partnered up for the second year in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a customer at a Wendy's was shot to death during an... More >>
in
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri farmer charged with tampering with a truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers will... More >>
in
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The parents of two students who killed themselves at a Truman State University fraternity house are... More >>
in