Former Sarcoxie School Board Member Jailed for Child Porn

JOPLIN (AP) - A former southwest Missouri school board member has received a 2-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Sixty-eight-year-old John Lewis was sentenced Monday in federal court in Springfield after a January guilty plea. The plea deal removes any chance of parole for Lewis and also calls for 10 years of supervised release following the prison term.

The Joplin Globe reports that the former Sarcoxie school board member was arrested after he reportedly exposed himself to some high school students working on his farm. That led to the seizure of three computers as well as some electronic storage.