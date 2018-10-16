Former school employee pleads guilty to sexual contact with student

CALIFORNIA - A former employee in the Russellville and California school districts pleaded guilty Friday to having sexual contact with a student.

Prosecutors charged Clairyssa Lorenz with statutory rape and sexual contact with a student in March after a teenager told investigators he and Lorenz had sex on a number of occasions in Moniteau and Cooper Counties.

The statutory rape charge was dropped, and Lorenz pleaded guilty to the sexual contact charge. The judge put Lorenz on probation for five years