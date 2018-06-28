Former School of Osage Coach Charged

The 31-year-old Lake Ozark man is accused of trying to kiss and touch the two students from the Osage Beach school. Leier's wife was a former teacher for the district as well. If convicted, Leier could face up to one year in jail for each charge.



Leier was at large for a short time Thursday afternoon while police searched for him. He was later found, arrested, and posted bail shortly thereafter. He is a former teacher and football coach at the School of the Osage.



Parents in Osage are shocked by the case.



"That teachers at all think they can behave in a manner that can harm our children," said Patricia Gilmor, parent.



The superintendent for the School of the Osage says the district is happy to see the process moving forward. Some district insiders say Superintendent Maryanne Johnson ignored complaints about Leier for too long. Eventually the Camden county Sheriffs office and prosecutors got involved and Leier resigned.



Prosecutor Jim Icenogle declined to comment about the case, saying the charges are clear and additional comments would be unethical.



