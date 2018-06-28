Former School of Osage Coach Charged
The 31-year-old Lake Ozark man is accused of trying to kiss and touch the two students from the Osage Beach school. Leier's wife was a former teacher for the district as well. If convicted, Leier could face up to one year in jail for each charge.
Leier was at large for a short time Thursday afternoon while police searched for him. He was later found, arrested, and posted bail shortly thereafter. He is a former teacher and football coach at the School of the Osage.
Parents in Osage are shocked by the case.
"That teachers at all think they can behave in a manner that can harm our children," said Patricia Gilmor, parent.
The superintendent for the School of the Osage says the district is happy to see the process moving forward. Some district insiders say Superintendent Maryanne Johnson ignored complaints about Leier for too long. Eventually the Camden county Sheriffs office and prosecutors got involved and Leier resigned.
Prosecutor Jim Icenogle declined to comment about the case, saying the charges are clear and additional comments would be unethical.
Leier was at large for a short time Thursday afternoon while police searched for him. He was later found, arrested, and posted bail shortly thereafter. He is a former teacher and football coach at the School of the Osage.
Parents in Osage are shocked by the case.
"That teachers at all think they can behave in a manner that can harm our children," said Patricia Gilmor, parent.
The superintendent for the School of the Osage says the district is happy to see the process moving forward. Some district insiders say Superintendent Maryanne Johnson ignored complaints about Leier for too long. Eventually the Camden county Sheriffs office and prosecutors got involved and Leier resigned.
Prosecutor Jim Icenogle declined to comment about the case, saying the charges are clear and additional comments would be unethical.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in