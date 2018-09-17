Former SEMO Coach Accused in Car Theft Ring

ST. LOUIS - A former Southeast Missouri State University women's basketball coach, who is currently the women's basketball coach at Highland Community College in northeast Kansas, has been arraigned in a multi-state car theft conspiracy.

Forty-eight-year-old William J. Smith, of Highland, Kan., appeared Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.

Smith is among 21 people charged in the auto theft conspiracy. The U.S. attorney's office said in a release that the defendants stole luxury vehicles in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, and used different schemes to obtain insurance proceeds by staging accidents and filing false theft reports.

Smith resigned as women's basketball coach at SEMO in December 2006. Highland Community College officials say Smith isn't suspended while they await the outcome of the legal process.