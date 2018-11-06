Former Soccer Coach Facing More Child Porn Counts

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former suburban Kansas City girls' soccer coach has been charged with eight additional counts of producing child pornography in addition to three similar charges filed last year.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Joel White of Lee's Summit secretly video recorded several girls, 11 and 12 years old, while they undressed.

White formerly coached a girls under-12 soccer team and a girls under-15 team. Prosecutors say the girls depicted in seized recordings were members of his soccer team.

White was arrested after authorities in Commerce City, Colo., discovered videos of nude minors on his camera while investigating the theft of jerseys and other memorabilia from a stadium that was hosting a World Cup qualifying game in April 2013.

White's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.