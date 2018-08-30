Former Springfield employee charged with stealing

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Charges have been filed against a former Springfield water treatment plant manager accused of using city money to buy more than $17,000 worth of herbicide for his personal use.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Kelly Green was charged Wednesday in Greene County court with one count of felony stealing.

He's accused of billing the city for herbicides that he used on his own farm in southwest Missouri. Officials estimate he bought more than $17,000 worth of herbicides with city money.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Green, who resigned in October 2014.

The city said in a release that it's taken steps to prevent future misuse of city resources.