Former Springfield teacher charged with child molestation

2 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Friday, August 26 2016 Aug 26, 2016 Friday, August 26, 2016 10:36:51 AM CDT August 26, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A recently retired Springfield teacher has been charged with child molestation.

The Springfield News-Leader reported 71-year-old Danny Carroll was charged in Greene County with two felony counts. His attorney, Stacie Bilyeu, told The Associated Press that a not guilty plea was entered Friday morning. She said she couldn't comment further.

Court documents said a 12-year-old girl told authorities Carroll has touched her sexually, including during a June visit. The documents said Carroll told authorities he was using a massager on the girl when it "slipped."

Carroll worked as an alternative school teacher in the Springfield district through May. His wife, Dana Carroll, has worked on children's issues in the Springfield community for decades. She said she hadn't seen the charges but that her husband denies the allegations.

More News

Grid
List

Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the heightened flood risks through a large... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
JEFFERSON CITY -- Several abortion rights groups gathered throughout the state, Tuesday to protest Missouri's newly-passed anti-abortion bill. The... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Sand volleyball courts at a park in Cape Girardeau are closed after knives were found buried... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:14:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
COLUMBIA - Two MU students getting their masters in atmospheric science launched weather balloons Tuesday at the South Farm Research... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation to give internet users the ability to... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:22:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Salute to Veterans airshow has been cancelled for 2019, organizers announced Tuesday, due to... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
CHICAGO (AP) — Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:41:20 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City school board president has apologized for equating treatment of blondes to... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:22:51 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Urgent Care will double its operating space by opening a new building on June... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:44:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
(CNN) -- Severe thunderstorms are raking and flooding parts of the central US on Tuesday, including in Oklahoma, where a... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered
Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says authorities have recovered only 73 of the 654 guns stolen in 2017... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:52:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur"... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:39:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Former Columbia teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with a student
Former Columbia teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with a student
COLUMBIA - A former Columbia teacher pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual contact with a student, and will be sentenced... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:26:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Holts Summit woman pleads guilty in 2018 murder, gets life sentence
Holts Summit woman pleads guilty in 2018 murder, gets life sentence
COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit woman pleaded guilty Monday to the 2018 shooting death of David Grant in Callaway County.... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:15:56 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Pet dies in Jefferson City house fire; fire alarm notifies family
Pet dies in Jefferson City house fire; fire alarm notifies family
JEFFERSON CITY -- A working smoke detector notified a Jefferson City family of a fire Monday night. They were... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 10:00:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News

President Trump approves disaster declaration for Missouri
President Trump approves disaster declaration for Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson announced Monday night President Donald Trump approved his request for a major flooding disaster... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 7:13:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in Top Stories

Fulton PD to pay officers OT to crack down on speeding drivers
Fulton PD to pay officers OT to crack down on speeding drivers
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department announced it is cracking down on speeding, especially in school zones. The department... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 7:02:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News

Columbia takes next step in deciding where to allow medical marijuana facilities
Columbia takes next step in deciding where to allow medical marijuana facilities
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will discuss the future of medical marijuana facilities within city limits at its meeting... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 46 active weather alerts
5pm 71°
6pm 64°
7pm 63°
8pm 63°