Former Springfield teacher charged with child molestation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A recently retired Springfield teacher has been charged with child molestation.

The Springfield News-Leader reported 71-year-old Danny Carroll was charged in Greene County with two felony counts. His attorney, Stacie Bilyeu, told The Associated Press that a not guilty plea was entered Friday morning. She said she couldn't comment further.

Court documents said a 12-year-old girl told authorities Carroll has touched her sexually, including during a June visit. The documents said Carroll told authorities he was using a massager on the girl when it "slipped."

Carroll worked as an alternative school teacher in the Springfield district through May. His wife, Dana Carroll, has worked on children's issues in the Springfield community for decades. She said she hadn't seen the charges but that her husband denies the allegations.