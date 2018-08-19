Former St. Louis-area police chief settles suit over firing

PINE LAWN (AP) — A former Pine Lawn police chief who sued the St. Louis suburb over his 2013 firing has settled the case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 59-year-old Rickey Collins will get $95,000, while the law firm that represented him will collect nearly $85,000.

The newspaper said it obtained the settlement's details through an open-records request.

Collins claimed he was unfairly fired in May 2013 in retaliation for informing federal investigators about illegal activities in Pine Lawn's City Hall. The mayor at the time, Sylvester Caldwell, pleaded guilty in 2015 to federal extortion-related counts involving two local businesses and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Pine Lawn's attorney, Blake Hill, this week declined to discuss the lawsuit much, saying only that it has been settled.