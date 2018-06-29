Former St. Louis mayor gets law license back

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has reinstated the law license of former St. Louis Mayor Freeman Bosley Jr.

Bosley's license was suspended indefinitely in September 2014 over allegations that mishandled clients' money.

Bosley served as St. Louis mayor from 1993 to 1997 and has run a law firm that handles personal injury lawsuits and other cases.

The state Supreme Court had court found Bosley violated attorney rules by mingling clients' money with personal funds, failing to keep complete records and not promptly paying money to clients.

Before his license was suspended, Bosley had asked for only probation. He has said in court filings that he has hired a new accountant and changed his record-keeping for clients' trust accounts.