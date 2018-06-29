Former St. Louis officer pleads not guilty to murder count

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer accused of first-degree murder in connection with a 2011 shooting death while he was on duty has pleaded not guilty.

Jason Stockley was arraigned Monday via a video link from jail.

Stockley remains jailed without bond. But Stockley's attorney, Neil Bruntrager, tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he plans perhaps as early as next week to press for Stockley's bond to be reduced.

St. Louis city prosecutors charged Stockley with murder in connection with the December 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Reed after a chase.

Stockley was arrested at his home in Houston, Texas, and was returned to Missouri after waiving extradition.