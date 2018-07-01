Former St. Louis Park Rangers Chief Sentenced

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The former chief of park rangers in St. Louis has been sentenced to three years in prison for an embezzlement scheme that cost the city nearly half a million dollars.



Thomas Stritzel was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court. He and deputy parks commissioner Joseph Vacca pleaded guilty in September to mail fraud. The men must pay restitution of $473,000.



Vacca also received a three-year sentence in December.



Federal prosecutors say the men set up a sham company called Dynamic Management. They submitted false invoices for materials and services supplied to the Parks Division from 2005 through 2012, funneling city funds through Dynamic Management's bank account.



Prosecutors say the men used the funds for personal use.