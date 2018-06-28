Former St. Louis Zoo ranger accused of attacking 2 girls

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Louis city police human resources director who later served as a St. Louis Zoo ranger until March is jailed on charges that he sexually attacked two girls.

Seventy-three-year-old Larry Brockelsby of O'Fallon, Missouri, is charged with six counts of sex crimes including rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and statutory rape.

Brockelsby is accused of attacking the girls between the ages of 12 and 14 in 2003 and 2006 when he neighbored them in St. Louis.

Brockelsby worked as a civilian with the St. Louis police department from 1985 through 2009. He directed the police academy, then headed the human resources department. He worked for the zoo for six years.

Brockelsby is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond.

Online court records don't show whether he has an attorney.