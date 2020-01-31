Former staffer with Fulton Youth Services may face criminal charges

FULTON - An investigation into allegations against a former staff member at the Division of Youth Services Fulton Treatment Center is over, and it is now up to the Callaway County Prosecutor's Office whether to file charges.

The staff member is accused of physically assaulting juveniles who live at the facility, as well as giving juveniles alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, marijuana and prescription drugs. Some juveniles also reported the person showed them pornographic videos.

The Fulton Police Department, along with Children's division and the Missouri Department of Social Services, began a co-investigation in December 2017, after receiving a hotline report regarding the allegations.