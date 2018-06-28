Former State Farm Employee Files Complaint Against Company

COLUMBIA - Lisa Nobles, a former employee of State Farm Insurance is taking her complaints to court. Nobles says State Farm failed to pay her for overtime work. Nobles also says the company continually did not pay her for work done before her shift started.

State Farm's Columbia office is one of the largest employers in the city. Nobles' attorney says other employees faced similar difficulties. State Farm says the insurance company only got the suit a couple days ago but representatives say Nobles' complaints are untrue.

"In looking at it, we simply find that the allegations are not true. We disagree with the allegations that are in there," explained Jim Camoriano, Spokesperson for State Farm Insurance.

Camoriano said he was not able to comment any further and Nobles' attorneys would not return phone calls made by KOMU.