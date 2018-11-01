Former state representative announces run for Missouri governor

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 12 2015 Feb 12, 2015 Thursday, February 12, 2015 11:03:00 AM CST February 12, 2015 in News
By: Christina Santiago, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MOBERLY -Former state representative Randy Asbury announced his candidacy for Missouri Governor Thursday.

Asbury made the announcement at Moberly Area Community College at noon.

"I look forward to the next several months, as I travel the state, to meet individuals, families, business leaders and farmers to learn first-hand what is important in the hearts of Missouri people," Asbury said in a press release. "I will listen closely to their stories."

The former state representative's background includes farming and small business ownership. Asbury previously served as Executive Director of the Coalition to Protect the Missouri River and Principal and CEO of Principled Solutions and Strategies, LLC.

Randy's wife Connie, along with sons Tristan and Eli and daughters Kiersten and Mandi, accompanied him on stage during the announcement.

"The roles have reversed and it's our turn to cheer you on and encourage you as you set out on this new journey," 19-year-old MU student and son Eli Asbury.

Asbury's general campaign positions are available on his website.

