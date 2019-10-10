Former state representative Judy Baker announces bid for state senate
COLUMBIA - Former State Representative Judy Baker (D-Columbia) announced her bid for State Senate on Thursday.
Baker is running in District 19, which represents Boone and Cooper counties.
Baker represented Columbia in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2005 to 2009 and served on the budget, health care and education committees.
Baker also used to teach economics at Columbia College and health policy at MU.
“My husband, John, and I have invested in this community for so many years,” Baker said in a media release. “Raising children, growing a church, supporting local charities, running a business, and being a state representative are just some examples of the ways that I have already given to the community, and it shows that I am in it for the long run. I’m someone who is comfortable being at a local barbecue, working at our rural home, or being in the middle of a complex negotiation about healthcare.”
If Baker was elected she would become the first woman to represent Boone and Cooper counties in the State Senate.
Baker has run in several other Missouri elections throughout her career. While serving in the Missouri House of Representatives, Baker ran for U.S. Congress in Missouri's 9th Congressional District. She made it to the general election but lost to Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer, who was also serving as a state representative at the time.
Baker ran for Missouri lieutenant governor in 2012, but lost in the primaries to former Missouri State Auditor Susan Montee. She also ran for state treasurer in the 2016 election but was defeated by Eric Schmitt.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY — On Thursday, Ivanka Trump asked attendees of a child care roundtable in Kansas City to share... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A career fair where the employers go table to table meeting applicants isn't the most common practice,... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The lower Missouri River will remain high into December because of the large amount of water... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man is in custody Thursday after he was found trespassing at the Columbia Cemetery on Oct. 7.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House Special Interim Committee on Gaming heard testimony Thursday from experts, law enforcement and gaming... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. continues to rise, now reaching about 1,300... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several Columbia community members are gathering Thursday night following a film showing at Ragtag Cinema for a discussion... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri Department of Conservation officials say the state's elk herd is on track to be large enough... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Blue Springs man has been arrested in connection to a $62,500 trailer stolen in late July... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A St. Louis-area man has been charged with child endangerment after his 9-month-old son died from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Carter County man ended up in the Boone County jail Tuesday, weeks after he was charged with... More >>
in
FULTON - Birthdays are a big deal to children, and Lowen Goosey's second birthday party was no different. Balloons,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former State Representative Judy Baker (D-Columbia) announced her bid for State Senate on Thursday. Baker is... More >>
in
MEXICO - Police are investigating a shots fired incident involving an ongoing dispute between two people Wednesday afternoon. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed shots were fired in an incident off Blue Ridge Road early Thursday. In a press... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jonathan Irons has been confined to an orange jumpsuit for almost 23 years in the state prison... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Representatives from two separate Columbia organizations announced a $40,000 national grant from Recast City on Wednesday. The grant... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Passengers at the Jefferson City Amtrak station will be spending a little more time in the elements... More >>
in