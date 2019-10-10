Former state representative Judy Baker announces bid for state senate

COLUMBIA - Former State Representative Judy Baker (D-Columbia) announced her bid for State Senate on Thursday.

Baker is running in District 19, which represents Boone and Cooper counties.

Baker represented Columbia in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2005 to 2009 and served on the budget, health care and education committees.

Baker also used to teach economics at Columbia College and health policy at MU.

“My husband, John, and I have invested in this community for so many years,” Baker said in a media release. “Raising children, growing a church, supporting local charities, running a business, and being a state representative are just some examples of the ways that I have already given to the community, and it shows that I am in it for the long run. I’m someone who is comfortable being at a local barbecue, working at our rural home, or being in the middle of a complex negotiation about healthcare.”

If Baker was elected she would become the first woman to represent Boone and Cooper counties in the State Senate.

Baker has run in several other Missouri elections throughout her career. While serving in the Missouri House of Representatives, Baker ran for U.S. Congress in Missouri's 9th Congressional District. She made it to the general election but lost to Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer, who was also serving as a state representative at the time.

Baker ran for Missouri lieutenant governor in 2012, but lost in the primaries to former Missouri State Auditor Susan Montee. She also ran for state treasurer in the 2016 election but was defeated by Eric Schmitt.