Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a January 2016 rape at the University of Missouri.

Austin Campbell was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in August of raping a woman who was sleeping in her dorm room in January 2016. He was a freshman at the school's Columbia campus at the time.

The Columbia Missourian reports Campbell's first trial ended in a hung jury in November 2017 after jurors could not reach a unanimous decision.

The victim's mother testified before sentencing that the rape had turned her lively and outgoing daughter into someone who can't sleep unless her bedroom door is barricaded shut.

Campbell is also subject to lifetime supervision and has to register as a sex offender.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com