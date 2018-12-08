Former suburban Kansas City teacher charged with sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban Kansas City teacher and swim coach has been charged with sex crime with seven youths.

The U.S. attorney's office said the nine-count indictment was unsealed Wednesday after 53-year-old James Russell Green, of Blue Springs, Missouri, made his first appearance. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

Green was formerly a teacher at Oak Park High School and several middle schools in the North Kansas City School District and at Blue Springs South High School. Green was also a head swimming coach in those school districts and at Hallbrook Country Club in Leawood, Kansas.

Court documents allege that Green produced images and videos of child pornography and engaged or attempted to engage in sexual encounters with several minor victims on numerous occasions over a 20-year period.