Former SW Mo. Camp Counselor Charged with Sexual Abuse

FORSYTH - A former counselor at a religious-themed sports camp in southwest Missouri is facing charges of sex crimes against young campers.



Taney County authorities say 22-year-old Lee Bradberry of Auburn, Ala., a former counselor at Kanakuk Kamps, was arrested Monday evening. He was charged last Friday after three campers alleged he sexually abused them.



The Springfield News-Leader reports that Bradberry was fired in July after campers reported an incident in which he behaved inappropriately.



Doug Goodwin, chief operating officer for the camp near Branson, said in a statement that an investigation into that allegation led to further accusations against Bradberry.



Another Kanakuk counselor was sentenced in June 2010 to two life sentences plus 30 years after pleading guilty to sexually abusing several children over a 10-year period at the camp.