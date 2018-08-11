Former Synagogue Worker Faces Child-Sex Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - A former synagogue youth program volunteer in suburban St. Louis is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a child. Forty-six-year-old David Kramer of University City was arrested Friday. The state Division of Family Services alerted police after receiving a hot-line tip alleging an incident with a boy under the age of 14 at Kramer's apartment sometime last winter. Kramer once volunteered at a synagogue program that works with youths ages 12 to 16, though he was not an employee or a member of the synagogue.