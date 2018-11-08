Former Taxi Company Employee Wants Money

COLUMBIA - A former employee of a taxi company, now under new ownership, is claiming that his former boss refuses to pay him several hundred dollars that he earned in 2005.

In December 2005 the taxi service, John Luter Transportation, signed an agree to purchase contract with Columbia resident John Huskey, who agreed to take over the business.

Chris Jennings said Huskey hired him as a dispatcher, but never received full payment for his work. Jennings claims that Huskey still owes him somewhere between $200 and $400 dollars for three weeks of work.

Jennings said he stopped working at Luter Transportation when Huskey told him he was no longer purchasing the company and was "rescinding" the offer.

Huskey is the current owner of J&J Taxi Service. The business was created in September of this year. KOMU talked with Huskey who said, he does not owe Jennings any money.

Huskey claims that he never owned Luter Transportation because he rescinded the contract. He said that if anyone owes Jennings money, it is Luter's responsibility.

After Huskey left Luter Transportation, John Luter sold it to another buyer who turned it into Tiger Taxi. That buyer asked to remain anonymous, but confirmed with KOMU that Huskey did hire Jennings. The buyer added that unless there is a legal "loop-hole" Huskey should pay the money.