Former teacher charged in child enticement case pleads guilty

COLUMBIA - A former teacher who worked at the school districts in Fulton and Ashland pleaded guilty in a child enticement case Monday.

Prosecutors charged Teneil Stevenson in September 2018, saying he used Snapchat to entice a student. Stevenson pleaded guilty to stalking, and is set to be sentenced in October.

According to court documents, Stevenson worked as a track coach in Fulton, and the victim was a student athlete. The probable cause statement said messages between Stevenson and the student got more suggestive and sexual in nature over time.