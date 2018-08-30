Former teacher charged with seeking sex with children

JEFFERSON CITY - A retired high school teacher in Sedalia was charged Friday with seeking sex with children, according to Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

The prosecutor says 71-year-old Paul Robert Cannon posted an advertisement on Craigslist January 18 entitled "Grandpa looking for a couple with kids." The posting read, "Grandpa looking for a couple that would like to include their kids in sexual fun."

A detective with the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to the advertisement on January 21. He portrayed himself as a single mother with a 14-year-old daughter.

According to the affidavit, the detective exchanged multiple e-mails with Cannon over the next six days. The detective said Cannon described various sex acts he planned to perform with the daughter and offered to have sex with both the mother and daughter.

The undercover detective arranged to meet with Cannon in Columbia Friday afternoon. Once Cannon arrived at the restaurant, he was redirected to another nearby restaurant and he was arrested.



Cannon was charged with attempting to get a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity.