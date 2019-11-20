Former teacher pleads guilty to having sexual contact with student

By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

LAKE OZARK - A former teacher in the School of the Osage district pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student Tuesday.

Prosecutors charged Mark Alan Edwards in April 2018 after deputies said he admitted to having sexual contact with students. His charges include statutory sodomy, two counts of sexual contact with a student, and child molestation.

Several administrators in the district were later named in a lawsuit alleging they failed to take action after hearing accusations about Edwards. That lawsuit is still pending.

