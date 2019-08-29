Former teacher sentenced for having sexual contact with student
COLUMBIA - A former teacher will serve five years of supervised probation instead of prison time after he pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student.
Sean Diestel pleaded guilty in May, a year after his arrest for having sexual contact with a female student.
The judge in the case gave Diestel a four-year prison sentence, but suspended it to have him serve five years of probation instead.
