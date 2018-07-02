Former Texas A&M President is New MU Chancellor

COLUMBIA - A new MU Chancellor has been announced. R. Bowen Loftin, outgoing Texas A&M president, will start on February 1, 2014.

Loftin served as Texas A&M's interim president in June 2009 and officially became President in February 2010.

Loftin announced his retirement in July, but said he would continue to teach as a professor at A&M. He took an $850,000 buyout after stepping down as president earlier this year.

Loftin received his Bachelor's Degree from Texas A&M and both his Master's and Doctorate Degrees from Rice University. Loftin was also a professor at Old Dominion University.