Former Tiger Aaron Crow Earns First Major League Win for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Chris Getz had three hits, including an RBI single for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 5-4 victory Saturday over the Los Angeles Angels.



Rookie Aaron Crow (1-0) pitched 1 2-3 innings for the victory, his first as a major leaguer. Kevin Jepsen (0-1) took the loss asthe Angels' bullpen faltered for the third straight day.



Crow, in two appearances, has thrown three scoreless innings and struck out five.