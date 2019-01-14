Former Tiger Aaron Crow Earns First Major League Win for KC

7 years 9 months 1 week ago Saturday, April 02 2011 Apr 2, 2011 Saturday, April 02, 2011 3:34:59 PM CDT April 02, 2011 in Sports
Source: AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Chris Getz had three hits, including an RBI single for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 5-4 victory Saturday over the Los Angeles Angels.

Rookie Aaron Crow (1-0) pitched 1 2-3 innings for the victory, his first as a major leaguer. Kevin Jepsen (0-1) took the loss asthe Angels' bullpen faltered for the third straight day.

Crow, in two appearances, has thrown three scoreless innings and struck out five.

