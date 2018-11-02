Former Tiger Aldon Smith Arrested, Accused of DUI

SAN JOSE - Former MU and current NFL player Aldon Smith is accused of driving under the influence in San Jose, Calif.

Police there said Smith was arrested early Friday morning after causing a single-car accident in which nobody was injured.

The arrest is Smith's second for the same offense in less than two years. In January 2012, he was charged with DUI in Miami Beach, but the charge was later reduced to reckless driving.

Smith played with MU from 2008-2010 as a defensive end. The San Francisco 49ers selected him seventh overall in the 2011 NFL draft.

Smith was booked on $5,250 bail and was later released.