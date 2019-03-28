Former Tiger great Maclin retires

Former Missouri wide receiver Jeremy Maclin called it quits Sunday, according to his twitter.

There will be a letter and video to follow soon in the near future. It is true I am retiring from the NFL! Stay tuned for how/why I came to this decision. Much love everyone! — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) https://twitter.com/jmac___19/status/1109930494907564032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2019





Maclin played at Missouri from 2006-2009 and was a two-time All-American.

He was drafted by the Eagles in 2009, amassing 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons. Maclin also played in Kansas City and Baltimore.