Former Tiger great Maclin retires

3 days 13 hours 4 minutes ago Sunday, March 24 2019 Mar 24, 2019 Sunday, March 24, 2019 10:11:00 PM CDT March 24, 2019 in Sports
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

Former Missouri wide receiver Jeremy Maclin called it quits Sunday, according to his twitter.


Maclin played at Missouri from 2006-2009 and was a two-time All-American.

He was drafted by the Eagles in 2009, amassing 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons. Maclin also played in Kansas City and Baltimore.

 

