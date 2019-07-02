Former Tiger headed south

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs signed former Tiger DeMarre Carroll on Monday, following the start of free agency.

Carroll reportedly agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with San Antonio.

The 32-year-old is a 10-year NBA veteran and spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 11 points and five rebounds per game, primarily off the bench. Carroll started 73 games for Brooklyn two seasons ago.

He took the Tigers to the 2009 BIG 12 tournament championship and a run to the elite eight of the NCAA tournament in his senior season in 2009.