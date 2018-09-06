Former Tiger John Brown Named SEC Basketball Legend

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri forward John Brown was named a 2014 SEC Basketball Legend and will be honored during the SEC Men's Basketball Championship, March 12-15, in Atlanta, Ga.

Brown, a native of Dixon, Mo., led Mizzou in scoring and rebounding in his final two seasons in 1972 and 1973 and averaged nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds per game over his three year career. Brown ranks 16th in scoring (1,421) and 4th in rebounding average (10.0) in Mizzou history.

The 6-foot-7 forward was a member of the 1972 Olympic team, drafted 10th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 1973, and was named to the 1974 professional basketball All-Rookie Team.

Brown is also a member of the University of Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the Mizzou Basketball All-Century Team.