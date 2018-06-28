Former Tiger Kim English signs with Chicago Bulls

COLUMBIA - The Chicago Bulls announced Friday former Missouri guard Kim English will join the team's training camp roster starting next week. The Detroit Pistons selected Kim English in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

From Baltimore, Md., English helped lead the Tigers to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and was a part of the winningest team in school history with 107 wins. During his senior season, English averaged 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest. Shooting 52 percent from the floor and 46 percent from beyond the arc, English played 141 games for the Tigers. He currently ties former teammate, Marcus Denmon, as the MU career holder for games played.

To end his collegiate career, English was named the Big 12 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player and was the 41st Missouri Tiger to be drafted in school history. Among the team's all-time statistic leaders, English is 13th in career scoring with 1,570 points, 4th in three-point makes with 239, and 3rd in three-point attempts with 606. He also led the Big 12 in three-point percentage, averaging .459.

In his rookie season with the Pistons, English scored in double figures three times and in back-to-back games against Atlanta and Washington. He averaged 2.9 points a contest.