Former Tiger Kyle Gibson Named to XM All-Star Futures Game Roster

PHOENIX, AZ - Former Mizzou pitcher Kyle Gibson has been named to the World and U.S. roster for 13th annual XM All-Star Futures Game on Thursday along with Kansas City Royals prospects Kelvin Herrera and Wil Myers. The game will match the two squads and begin at 5 p.m. CDT on Sunday, July 10 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. It will be televised live on ESPN2, ESPN2 HD and MLB.TV and also available on the radio at XM 89.

Gibson is currently pitching in Rochester, Minnesota for the Twins AAA organization. The Twins drafted Gibson with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft. This season he has a 3-7 record but a 3.89 ERA along with 80 strikeouts and 20 walks in 76 innings.

The 21-year-old Herrera opened the 2011 season with Wilmington (A Advanced) making eight relief appearances before joining Northwest Arkansas (AA) for 14 outings. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound right hander is a combined 4-1 with a 1.27 ERA in 22 relief stints, allowing just five earned runs on 23 hits in 35.1 innings. The resident of Tenares, Dominican Republic, who signed with the Royals as a non-drafted free agent on December 13, 2006, has struck out 40 and walked just three in his 35.1 innings.

Myers, 20, is the Royals third-round selection from the 2009 June Free Agent Draft. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder is spending his first season in the outfield after serving as a catcher during his first two pro seasons. The right-handed hitter has batted .295 with nine doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored in 39 games for Northwest Arkansas in 2011, missing several games with a knee infection. The native of Thomasville, N.C., was ranked by ESPN.com as the eighth-best prospect in baseball prior to the season.

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with the Major League Baseball Scouting Bureau, MLB.com, Baseball America and the 30 MLB teams selected the 25-man rosters for each club. 2011 will mark the second straight season the Royals have placed two players in the Futures Game. Current Royals Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas represented the U.S. team in the 2010 contest, while Billy Butler and Alex Gordon did so in 2006.