Former Tiger Nick Tepesch Earns Starting Spot for Rangers

ARLINGTON, TX -- Former Missouri baseball pitcher Nick Tepesch will be the fifth starter in the Texas Ranger's rotation this season. Tepesch received the news he had earned the five spot on Tuesday.

"It feels good but I've still got a lot of hard work ahead of me. I still have a couple more starts to do my thing. It's just the beginning of the hard work. I've got to keep after it," said Tepesch.

Tepesch is not yet on the Ranger's 40-man roster and is scheduled to start in a minor league game on Wednesday and then for Round Rock on April 4. Early projections suggest he could get his major league debut on April 9 in Arlington against the Tampa Bay Rays.