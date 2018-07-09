Former Tiger Places Second At USA Championships

EUGENE, ORE - Former Missouri Tiger and reigning world champion Christian Cantwell took second place this weekend in the shotput at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Champions held at Eldon High School in Eugene, Oregon.

Cantwell set his season best with a throw of 71 feet, 9 inches in the first round, which would finish up as his furthest distance for the day. Adam Nelson, the 2005 World Champion, was able surpass Cantwell's best and secure a first place finish with a throw of 72 feet and 5 3/4 inches.

Although Cantwell was unable to grab a US title, he will have another opportunity at a gold medal at the World Championships later this summer which will be held in Daegu, South Korea.