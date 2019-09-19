Former Tiger signed first contact with Broncos

DENVER - Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock signed his first contract with the Broncos.

The four-year contract has been estimated to be worth about $7 million and have a signing bonus of approximately $3.1 million.

Lock was a second-round draft pick who produced 12,193 yards collectively over four years playing for Mizzou.

His 2019 salary cap hit will be $1.27 million. He is anticipated to to compete for the backup quarterback job this summer.