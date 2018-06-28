Former Tigers Prepare for Pro Ball

Added former linebacker Derrick Ming, "A linebacker fills the gap and hits the fullback, so a fullback has to be the same intensity because he has to hit the linebacker. So nothing is going to change."

And, former quarterback Brad Smith noted, "Hopefully, I'm looking for a team that can give me the right situation or I can get behind a veteran and compete."

But, Smith has his preference.

"I'm a quarterback."

Some highlights from Tuesday's workouts included Smith at wide receiver and Palmer bench pressing 225 pounds 41 times.

"I didn't even know where I was," admitted Palmer. "I just go until I can't go anymore."

But, the three fomer Tigers agreed they want to go somewhere on draft day, April 29-30.