Former TV Anchor to Become St. Louis Police Commissioner

1 decade 2 years 9 months ago Thursday, February 09 2006 Feb 9, 2006 Thursday, February 09, 2006 3:39:17 PM CST February 09, 2006 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
AP-MO--PoliceCommissione 02-09 0087 AP-MO--Police Commissioner Former TV anchor to become St. Louis police commissioner ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Julius Hunter is about to go from reading the news to potentially making it. Governor Blunt's office says the governor is appointing the former K-M-O-V T-V news anchor to the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners. A formal announcement is scheduled for 11 a-m at police headquarters. Hunter has served as a vice president for community relations since retiring from television. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-09-06 1135EST

