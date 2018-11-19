Former TV Anchor to Become St. Louis Police Commissioner
AP-MO--PoliceCommissione 02-09 0087 AP-MO--Police Commissioner Former TV anchor to become St. Louis police commissioner ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Julius Hunter is about to go from reading the news to potentially making it. Governor Blunt's office says the governor is appointing the former K-M-O-V T-V news anchor to the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners. A formal announcement is scheduled for 11 a-m at police headquarters. Hunter has served as a vice president for community relations since retiring from television. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-09-06 1135EST
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- While hundreds of families wait in agony to learn the fate of missing loved ones, officials gave a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A St. Louis woman is headed to California and collecting donations along the way to help the victims... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) — Springfield's yoga community is speaking out after a pastor at an Assemblies of God megachurch warned Christians... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local): 10:55 a.m. ... More >>
in
OMAHA (AP) — The Federal Reserve says farm income continued to decline across the Plains and western states this fall... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - One woman is in custody Sunday after a shooting late Saturday night on North Wester Lane, just... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Turkey Day came early for people in Columbia on Saturday. The Shiloh Christian Worship Center hosted its... More >>
in
SAVANNAH (AP) — A cat owner in northwestern Missouri is crafting makeshift shelters to help keep stray cats warm during... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - One person was hospitalized Saturday evening after a shooting just east of Columbia, the Boone County Sheriff's... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Community members gathered Saturday to raise money for the Police Unity Tour. Every year, police officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is home from the hospital Saturday after spending three weeks in the ICU, recovering from... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - One man was airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after he suffered "a large caliber gunshot wound... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fall Into Art kicked off the weekend with its annual show, and artists shared what their art means... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of the largest holiday shopping events in mid-Missouri takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Columbia Exposition... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - From the amateurs to the professional travel teams, dodgeball players of all skill sets took part in the... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A chase that reached speeds of 115 mph and a subsequent foot pursuit led to the arrest... More >>
in
Royal Palm Beach, FL ( WPTV ) -- Firefighters rescued several pets from a house fire in Royal Palm Beach... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Another fatal crash occurred in Missouri early Saturday morning. 30 year-old Richard Lowry, of Eugene, was pronounced... More >>
in