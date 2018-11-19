Former TV Anchor to Become St. Louis Police Commissioner

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--PoliceCommissione 02-09 0087 AP-MO--Police Commissioner Former TV anchor to become St. Louis police commissioner ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Julius Hunter is about to go from reading the news to potentially making it. Governor Blunt's office says the governor is appointing the former K-M-O-V T-V news anchor to the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners. A formal announcement is scheduled for 11 a-m at police headquarters. Hunter has served as a vice president for community relations since retiring from television. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-09-06 1135EST